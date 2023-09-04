“Every time I play that guitar now, it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was”: Paul McCartney, James Taylor and Zac Brown pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Songwriter, businessman and tropical rock icon Jimmy Buffett died on September 1, aged 76.

In a testament to his rich and varied life, tributes have since poured in from all over the music world and well beyond – with everyone from Presidents (Biden and Clinton), to sports teams, film stars and members of the business community offering their memories of the laid-back icon.

In the music community, Paul McCartney led the tributes. The songwriter had a long-standing friendship with Buffett and had recently collaborated with him on track from the latter’s new album, Equal Strain on All Parts.

“I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play,” recalled McCartney. “He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed’. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday.

“He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was.”

McCartney – who reportedly performed at Buffett’s bedside shortly before his passing – also admired his friend’s legendary “lust for life”, noting he had “so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.”

Another Buffett collaborator, James Taylor, wrote his own tribute for Rolling Stone, recalling a boozy trip to New York in the late ’70s (ostensibly to record backing vocals on Buffett’s 1979 record Volcano) and their shared love of sailing.

“I love Margaritaville,” acknowledges Taylor. “There was a reason that was a hit. It was like a vacation to listen to that song. But at the same time, it exposed itself and gave you a hint of the dirty underside — the hangover.”

Like McCartney, Taylor notes he found Buffett’s thirst for life was remarkable. “The main thing he shared with us was his joy of being alive and being himself,” notes Taylor. “It was a gift to be around him, and it was delightful to witness that life. He had an immense amount of positive energy.”

Elsewhere, Zac Brown, who befriended Buffett and worked with him on their 2010 Billboard Hot Country chart number one, Knee Deep, kept it short, writing on social media:

“Hope you’re knee deep in the water somewhere in paradise today, @jimmybuffett. We were honored to know you and to make music with you. Fins up.”

In the guitar community, Martin Guitars – who worked with Buffett on a number of signature models – issued its own statement, mourning the passing of a man who was known as an aficionado of acoustic guitars and as a collector of golden-era Martin builds.

“Beyond his undeniable musical talent, Jimmy Buffett was an all-time great singer-songwriter and an all-around great person,” reads the Martin statement.

“His songs resonated with people of all walks of life, evoking feelings of escapism, freedom, and the joys of a life well-lived. His music was a soundtrack to summer, and his live performances were joyous celebrations of life, bringing people together in a spirit of camaraderie and fun.

“We at Martin Guitar will especially miss Jimmy's sense of humor, his kindness, and his generous spirit. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people on a personal level, whether through his music, his philanthropic efforts, or his warm and approachable demeanor. His genuine love for music, the environment, and the simple pleasures of life was an inspiration to us all.”

Buffett is survived by his wife Jane and his three children Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.