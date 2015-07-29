Jimmy Lovinggood Joins HRS Unlimited as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

HRS Unlimited has announced that industry veteran Jimmy Lovinggood has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Lovinggood will direct sales and marketing for the company’s John Page Classic Guitars and Bloodline by John Page Pickup brands, and for additional brands as HRS Unlimited expands its musical instrument portfolio.

Lovinggood joins HRS Unlimited after nearly six years at Premier Builders Guild (PBG), where he previously collaborated with HRS Unlimited Founder & CEO Howard Swimmer during a four year period when Swimmer served as PBG’s Co-Founder & President.

“Jimmy brings unsurpassed marketing and sales leadership to HRS Unlimited,” Swimmer said. “He was instrumental in the development and execution of game-changing marketing and sales programs at PBG, and I look forward to collaborating with Jimmy once again as we continue to take the John Page Classic and Bloodline brands forward.”