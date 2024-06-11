“He came up to me after the show and said, ‘Mate, you can give John Entwistle a run for his money’”: Gene Simmons recalls the moment Jimmy Page complimented his bass playing – and turned out to be a KISS fan

By
published

The KISS bassist on that time he nearly passed out after Jimmy Page praised his bass playing

Left-Gene Simmons of Kiss performs on stage during a concert at the Rod Laver Arena on August 20, 2022 in Melbourne Australia; Right-Jimmy Page performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-Martin Philbey/Getty Images; Right-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Gene Simmons has recently revealed that Jimmy Page is a fan of his bass playing. In an interview with Adam Carolla, Simmons waxed lyrical about the moment Page gave his seal of approval, describing it as the most iconic moment of his entire life.

“He came to see us quite a few times, and we became, you know, friendly. Page came to see us the first time when we played Wembley, and he came to see us some other times when we were there.

Posted by KISSopolis on 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.