Jimmy Page to Publish Autobiography in October

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has revealed he'll release his official autobiography later this year.

The book, Jimmy Page, will be released in October and will feature more than 600 photos from the musician's archive, as well as the story of Led Zeppelin's rise — all in Page's own words. The book was originally released in 2010 but was limited to only 2,500 copies. The new edition will be made more widely available — and more affordable.

Page, the first member of Led Zeppelin to write a book, said, "I've been asked on a number of occasions to do a written book and I thought of the other side of the coin. I thought it would be unique to have an autobiography in photographs, charting my whole musical journey."

The book is just the latest Led Zeppelin-related release of 2014, with reissues of the band's first three albums having been released earlier this week.

Page discusses the new reissues—and the many treasures in Led Zeppelin's vaults—in the all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World. The new issue is available now on newsstands and at the Guitar World Online Store.