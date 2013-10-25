Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Premiere "Any Weather" Music Video

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have premiered a music video for "Any Weather," a track off their new album, Unvarnished.

The video, which was directed by Kevin Kerslake, was shot in Los Angeles and showcases a new camera technique, which gives the production a raw, classic aura.

"Embedding the theme of the video in the form of my approach, cinematically speaking, my camera crew and I ripped apart two state-of-the-art cameras, exposing their guts and effectively turning them into 21st century versions of crude, antiquated devices," Kerslake says. "They were the digital filmic equivalent of two tin cans and a piece of string."

Jett calls Unvarnished the most introspective album she's ever done. She expanded her creative process to work with Dave Grohl and Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace, plus Blackhearts guitarist Dougie Needles and drummer Thommy Price. Jett has continued her work with longtime writing partner/producer, Kenny Laguna.

"It's a real band album. Everybody was involved," she says.

For more information, visit joanjett.com.