Joanne Shaw Taylor premieres mournful new song, Fade Away, from forthcoming Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith-produced album

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The acoustic-driven ballad was written in honor of the guitarist's late mother

Joanne Shaw Taylor performs onstage at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on April 26, 2022 in London
(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns)

Earlier this month, blues guitar titan Joanne Shaw Taylor announced Nobody's Fool, a new album produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith.

At the time, we heard its first single, the soulful Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise), and now, Taylor has released another preview of the album, the moving Fade Away.

Featuring cellist Tina Guo – whose resume includes work with Hans Zimmer – the beautiful ballad finds Taylor ditching her usual '66 Fender Esquire for a Gibson acoustic guitar. Written in memory of the guitarist's late mother, what Fade Away lacks in fretboard fireworks it more than makes up for in sheer power – a testament to Taylor's sharp songwriting.

You can watch the song's music video below.

Fade Away is a song I wrote about my mom who we lost in 2013," Taylor said in a press release. "It’s a song about missing her, not being able to talk to her and if I was able to talk to her now, the advice she would give me and what she would say.”

Set for an October 28 release via Bonamassa's own Keeping the Blues Alive Records, Nobody's Fool follows Taylor's 2021 all-covers effort, The Blues Album, and is set to feature Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart, electric guitar ace Carmen Vandenberg, and both Smith and Bonamassa on rhythm guitar. It was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

You can check out Nobody's Fool's cover art and track list below, and preorder the album via Keeping the Blues Alive's website (opens in new tab).  

The cover of Joanne Shaw Taylor's forthcoming album, Nobody's Fool

(Image credit: Keeping the Blues Alive Records)

Joanne Shaw Taylor – Nobody's Fool:

1. Nobody's Fool
2. Bad Blood
3. Won't Be Fooled Again (feat. Joe Bonamassa)
4. Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)
5. Fade Away (feat. Tina Guo)
6. Then There's You
7. Runaway
8. Missionary Man (feat. Dave Stewart)
9. Figure It Out (feat. Carmen Vandenberg)
10. The Leaving Kind
11. New Love 

