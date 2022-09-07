Joanne Shaw Taylor announces new album, Nobody's Fool, featuring Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith and Carmen Vandenberg

Blues guitar ace Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a new album, Nobody's Fool.

Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, (who also worked together as a production team on recent albums by Joanna Connor and Eric Gales) and recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, Nobody's Fool follows Taylor's all-covers 2021 effort, The Blues Album, and is set to feature cellist Tina Guo, Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart and fellow electric guitar titan Carmen Vandenberg.

In tandem with the news, Taylor has premiered the album's first single, the infectiously Stones-y Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise). You can check out the track – which is highlighted by a biting, aching and powerful solo – below.

For The Blues Album, which was also produced by the Bonamassa/Smith team, Taylor originally planned on relying entirely on the former's famously enormous collection of guitar gear, but ended up returning to her number one guitar, Junior, a trusty '66 Fender Esquire that makes a fitting appearance on the cover of Nobody's Fool.

"I drove from where I live in Detroit down to Nashville, and loaded my car with a suitcase and one guitar [Junior]," she told Guitar World earlier this year. "I phoned him and was like, ‘You do know I’m not bringing shit to this session?’ Who goes to Nerdville [Bonamassa's home and studio] and takes their own gear? It just felt stupid. When I got down, we used a few of his amps, but I really struggled to play his guitars. I didn’t realize how different our setups are.

“We both have quite a high action – actually, I have a higher action than Joe – but I didn’t realize he uses gauge-12 strings. I use 10s or 11s, and he tunes to standard while I tune down a half-step, so I realized pretty swiftly that these were big boy guitars and none were going to suit me!”

Nobody's Fool is set for release – via Bonamassa's own Keeping the Blues Alive Records – on October 28. You can check out its cover art and track list below.

Joanne Shaw Taylor – Nobody's Fool:

1. Nobody's Fool

2. Bad Blood

3. Won't Be Fooled Again (feat. Joe Bonamassa)

4. Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)

5. Fade Away (feat. Tina Guo)

6. Then There's You

7. Runaway

8. Missionary Man (feat. Dave Stewart)

9. Figure It Out (feat. Carmen Vandenberg)

10. The Leaving Kind

11. New Love