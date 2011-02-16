Job for a Cowboy Begin Recording New EP

Glendale, AZ extreme metal band Job for a Cowboy have entered Florida's Audio Hammer Studios with producer Jason Suecof to record an EP of all new material. The as-yet-untitled EP will feature the first new music from the band since 2009's Ruination LP which landed at #42 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. A spring release via Metal Blade records is expected.

"It felt like a long time since we last got together to write new material," commented Job for a Cowboy vocalist Jonny Davy. "After collaborating in the snow of Boston, we're now recording our second EP. It feels good to be in Florida with Jason, Ron and Eyal of Audio Hammer studios. JFAC 2.0 is on the way."

Job for a Cowboy formed in 2003 in Glendale, Arizona. In the short time since the release of the band's 2005 EP Doom, the group has progressed from "the band with the different name" to one of the leading lights for heavy music in the 21st century. In 2007, Job for a Cowboy's full length debut Genesis became the highest charting metal debut to crack Billboard's Top 200 since Slipknot's 1999 self-titled album and its first week charting position represented one of the highest Billboard debuts ever for a band representing the "death metal" subgenre.

2009's Ruination LP upped the ante, landing at #42 on the Billboard Chart. JFAC has toured the world to out-and-out acclaim, highlighted by numerous world headlining tours and main stage appearances at distinguished music jubilees such as the UK's Download Festival, Germany's Wacken Open Air and The Rockstar Mayhem Festival.