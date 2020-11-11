Joe Bonamassa, Don Felder and Orianthi headline inaugural Gibson and Guitars4Vets Rock to Remember concert

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Gibson’s charitable arm Gibson Gives has teamed up with Guitars4Vets to launch the inaugural Rock to Remember virtual concert.

Rock to Remember will be hosted by Jared James Nichols and feature all-original performances from more than 20 artists across the U.S, among them Don Felder, Joe Bonamassa, Phil X and The Drills, Orianthi and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger.

Also on the bill are Big & Rich, Travis Denning, Lee Roy Parnell, Meghan Patrick, Tesla’s Frank Hannon with JT Loux Band, Jimmy Vivino and Friends, Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain, Honey County, Bones Owens, Nick Perri and the Underground Thieves, Laine Hardy and more.

Additionally, a handful of U.S. veteran graduates of the Guitars4Vets programs will be featured performing their original songs.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The artists join Gibson Gives and Guitars4Vets to raise funds to provide music programs for returning US military veterans afflicted with PTSD.

Rock to Remember will livestream in its entirety today, November 11, at 7:30 PM CST simultaneously on Gibson Facebook and LiveXLive.

Fans can contribute directly at the Guitars4Vets music program website or by texting a donation to “G4V” 707070.

For more information, head to Guitars4Vets and Gibson Gives.