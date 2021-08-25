Joe Bonamassa announces new album, Time Clocks, premieres soulful new single, The Heart That Never Waits

Last month, world-class blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa treated us to a fiery new single, Notches.

The typically bluesy offering was taken from a then-untitled, stripped-down, New York City-recorded "subway album" which has now been revealed to be called Time Clocks. Set for an October 29 release via Provogue/J&R Adventures, Time Clocks was produced by Bonamassa's longtime sonic wingman Kevin Shirley.

The album's brand-new second single, The Heart That Never Waits, struts with soulful confidence, while taking listeners on a tour – via, by the looks of the song's video, Bonamassa's beloved, '59 Les Paul-killing 1951 Fender Nocaster electric guitar – of everything that makes him one of the top names in blues guitar. You've got your squealing bends, the vibrato that wrings every drop of emotion out of each note, blazing scalar runs... what else do you need, really?

You can give the song's music video a spin below.

“What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date,” Bonamassa said of the album in a press release.

Time Clocks features Steve Mackey on bass guitar, Lachy Doley on piano, Bunna Lawrie on didgeridoo (!), Bobby Summerfield on percussion, Anton Fig on drums, and Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Prinnie Stevens on backing vocals.

You can check out its cover and full track list below.

To preorder Time Clocks, stop by Bonamassa's website.

(Image credit: J&R Adventures)

Joe Bonamassa – Time Clocks:

1. Pilgrimage

2. Notches

3. The Heart That Never Waits

4. Time Clocks

5. Questions And Answers

6. Mind's Eye

7. Curtain Call

8. The Loyal Kind

9. Hanging On A Loser

10. Known Unknowns