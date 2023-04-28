Joe Bonamassa plays AC/DC’s Back in Black like you’ve never heard it before in this soulful rhythm ’n’ blues reimagining

By Matt Parker
published

The blues-rock ace has teamed up with funk band Scary Pockets and vocalist Joanna Jones to offer a new take on Angus Young’s iconic riff and solo

Joe Bonamassa performing a cover of Back In Black with Scary Pockets
(Image credit: Scary Pockets / YouTube)

Joe Bonamassa has teamed up with LA funk collective Scary Pockets and singer Joanna Jones on a brilliantly soulful cover of AC/DC’s Back In Black.

If you’re not familiar with Scary Pockets, the outfit are a group of veteran musicians drawn from across the LA scene who regularly get together to record funk covers and other jams. 

Their lineup includes guitarist Ryan Lerman (who has spent time on the road with Ben Folds and Michael Buble), drummer Dan Bailey, who plays with Father John Misty; and keyboardist Jack Conte, who – fun fact – is the founder of Patreon. Bassist Calvin Turner, meanwhile, has played with pretty much everyone, including Bonamassa – which is how we imagine Scary Pockets’ latest ramble came about.

In their new clip, the band invited the blues-rock giant, alongside Hamilton singer/actress Joanna Jones, to stop in with them at LA’s prestigious EastWest Studios, tackling an unlikely cover of AC/DC’s monster of rock Back in Black, in the process.

It’s perhaps not surprising given the pedigree of the musicians involved, but the cover feels like a genuine reinvention of the tune, which here comes across as some lost Stax track – something that might have featured Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper. 

Bonamassa opts for a red Gibson SG equipped with a Bigbsy tailpiece for the performance and makes good use of it, too. While he’s used to leading the line, here Bonamassa proves his worth as an ensemble player and, to our ears, sounds better than ever for sitting slightly back in the mix. 

Scary Pockets have not simply taken a Porsche and driven it to the grocery store, though, and Bonamassa is delivered the spotlight for a laid-back, fingerpicked and beautifully rendered interpretation of Angus Young’s iconic solo. 

It's one to keep in your back pocket and whip out the next time someone starts ranting unprompted about Gilmour’s touch and “feel players”...

Bonamassa, meanwhile, recently stopped in for another guest spot/cover, jamming Red House with Eric Gales, Marcus King and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Australia’s BluesFest.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.