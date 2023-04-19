Eric Gales, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa and Marcus King preview 2023's star-studded Crossroads Festival with incendiary Red House cover

Earlier this month, blues guitar ace Eric Gales took the stage in Byron Bay, Australia for a set at the 2023 Bluesfest festival.

As a final exclamation mark to his performance, Gales brought not one, not two, but three of his fellow electric guitar virtuosos – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Joe Bonamassa and Marcus King – to the stage for a positively jaw-dropping jam on Jimi Hendrix's classic slow burn, Red House, that stretched on for well over 10 minutes.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Ingram – armed with his signature Mississippi Night-finished Tele Deluxe – takes a solo first, and sets the bar terrifyingly high, all but setting the fretboard ablaze with nimble but tasteful runs that impress while never losing sight of the song they're supporting.

Rather than his own signature Gibson 1962 ES-345, King, in turn, opts for a Buddy Guy signature polka dot Stratocaster, specifically – it seems – a limited-edition, Midnight Blue-finished version of the guitar. It seems likely that King purchased the Strat from Matt's Guitar Shop (opens in new tab) – from whom he recently demoed a 1955 Gibson Les Paul Custom once owned by Paul Kossoff and Eric Clapton.

In any case, King opts for a less fiery, and more soulful, approach with his solo, focusing more on smooth, lyrical (but still fleet-fingered, of course) phrases.

Bonamassa – playing one of his beloved Les Pauls – tastefully decides to not engage in one-upsmanship, and instead brilliantly uses his pinky finger to incorporate volume swells into his licks, giving them a haunting, mysterious air.

Gales – using one of his own Magneto signature guitars – puts on an absolute clinic to close things out, demonstrating his incredible vibrato, attack, and speed.

It's also worth noting that Gales, Bonamassa, King and Ingram are all set to perform at the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival this September.

Might we be in for a repeat? With even more big-name special guests? On a different Hendrix tune perhaps? One can only dream...