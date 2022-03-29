Joe Satriani announces massive 2022 North American tour

Joe Satriani has announced an extensive 2022 North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, The Elephants of Mars.

Featuring a whopping 44 shows in total, the trek – dubbed the Earth tour – will take Satriani across the continent from late September through mid-November, starting with a September 21 show at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California and ending with a November 19 gig at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas.

Satch will be backed by a touring band comprised of Kenny Aronoff on drums, Bryan Beller on bass guitar and Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboards.

You can see Satriani and his band discuss the logistics and challenges of taking Elephants of Mars material on the road in the video below, and a full list of dates further down.

We're guessing that set lists for the shows will include a healthy number of Elephants of Mars cuts, but it'll be interesting to see, in particular, if Satriani plays Shockwave Supernova.

In a recent interview with Guitarist, the guitarist cited the song – the title track of his 2015 album – as the one in his sizable catalog that has proven to be the most difficult to perform live.

“When you have a phrase, you have to investigate how many different ways you can play it," Satriani said. "When we put out Shockwave Supernova, I entered into a really bad phase of tension with the little finger of my fretting hand. It was because of that title song.

"When I was writing it, I figured out all the different places to play it and came up with one version that sounded unique – but my hand didn’t want to do it live. It started to really hurt.

"That tour, I had to rewrite so many fingerings. I’d sit down before a show and figure out, like, which notes had to be legato or could I pick three of them instead? When I got off tour, my chiropractor discovered I was just tight and solved my issue in a week. Once in a while, you write something you probably shouldn’t have written [laughs].”

For tickets and more info, stop by Satriani's website.

Joe Satriani 2022 North American tour dates:

9/21/22: Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA

9/22/22: Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA

9/23/22: Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

9/24/22: Talking Stick Resort – Scottsdale, AZ

9/25/22: Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort – Reno, NV

9/26/22: Bob Hope Theater – Stockton, CA

9/28/22: The Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

9/29/22: Bing Crosby Theater – Spokane, WA

9/30/22: Elsinore Theatre – Salem, OR

10/2/22: Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/4/22: Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

10/6/22: Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

10/7/22: Hoyt Sherman Theatre – Des Moines, IA

10/8/22: The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

10/9/22: State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

10/12/22: Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/13/22: Peoria Civic Center Theatre – Peoria, IL

10/14/22: Kalamazoo State Theatre – Kalamazoo, MI

10/15/22: Honeywell Center – Wabash, IN

10/16/22: Canton Palace Theatre – Canton, OH

10/17/22: Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

10/19/22: Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC

10/20/22: Palace Theatre – Greensburg, PA

10/21/22: MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH

10/22/22: Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH

10/23/22: Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

10/24/22: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

10/26/22: Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

10/27/22: Beacon Theatre – New York City, NY

10/29/22: Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

11/2/22 & 11/3/22: Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

11/4/22: Scottish Rite Auditorium – Collingswood, NJ

11/5/22: Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

11/7/22: Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

11/9/22: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra, FL

11/10/22: Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

11/11/22: The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

11/12/22: Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

11/14/22: Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

11/16/22: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX

11/17/22: Paramount Theatre – Austin, TX

11/18/22: House of Blues – Houston, TX

11/19/22: Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX