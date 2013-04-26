Joe Satriani Announces 13-Date US Tour

Joe Satriani — whose new album, Unstoppable Momentum, will be released May 7 by Epic — has announced a US tour.

It is set to launch August 29 in San Diego before hitting Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver, Texas, New York, Boston and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, before winding up back on the west coast in October.

Fans should note that several more dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates!

Joining Satriani on the road are veteran band mate Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai) on keyboards, plus along with a new rhythm-section, featuring bassist Bryan Beller (Dethklok, Dweezil Zappa) and drummer Marco Minnemann (Adrian Belew, Steve Wilson). Support for the tour is provided by the Steve Morse Band (except for one date; see the complete schedule below).

Satriani released the music video for "A Door Into Summer," the first single from Unstoppable Momentum, earlier this week. He will be a guest on the nationally syndicated radio show Rockline on May 8.

For album, tour and ticket information, visit satriani.com.

Joe Satriani’s U.S. Tour Itinerary (featuring Steve Morse Band as support); MORE DATES TBA:

August 29 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

August 30 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV

August 31 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

September 1 Talking Stick Resort Ballroom Scottsdale, AZ

September 2 Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM

September 4 Historic Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

September 5 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX

September 6 Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX

September 7 House of Blues Houston, TX

September 26 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

September 27 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

September 28 Tower Theatre Upper Darby, PA

October 26 Fox Theater Oakland, CA *

*Steve Morse not supporting this date.