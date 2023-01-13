Joe Satriani, Vinnie Moore, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Alex De Rosso and more team up for new album in support of military vets

A handful of A-list electric guitar heroes have been recruited by guitarist Brian Tarquin for a new studio album that will be released in support of military veterans.

Titled Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: Brothers in Arms, the record will arrive February 3, with partial proceeds going towards the Fisher House Foundation – an organization that supplies housing to veterans’ families while they are hospitalized.

Tarquin – who has played with Leslie West, Billy Sheehan and more in the past – has called upon Joe Satriani, Vinnie Moore and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal for the release.

Dokken’s Alex De Rosso, Coheed & Cambria’s Travis Stever, Armored Saint’s Jeff Duncan and Tangerine Dream’s Gerald Gradwohl also have guest spots, alongside Chris Haskett of the Henry Rollins Band and Johannes Weik of Son of a Bach.

Tarquin, who previously produced Guitars For Wounded Warriors, composed, produced and performed all of the guitar and bass parts – apart from the guest solos, of course – and recruited session drummer Reggie Pryor for the album.

Of the upcoming album Tarquin reflected, “It was a great experience to record the album featuring such great musicians.”

Satch, who will be playing a solo on a track titled Speed of Sound, said he was “honored” to be a part of the project, while Moore described the experience as “a lot of fun”.

“It's a great honor to be part of this album, in support of our beloved veterans and their families,” commented Bumblefoot. “They deserve the very best.”

The first track from the album – the Satch-featuring Speed of Sound – can be heard over on Brian Tarquin’s website (opens in new tab).

Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends: Brothers in Arms’ tracklist can be found below.