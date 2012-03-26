Joe Satriani's 'Satchurated: Live in Montreal' Coming to CD, DVD, Blu-Ray April 24

Joe Satriani will release Satchurated: Live in Montreal on April 24 via Epic Records. The concert film and soundtrack will be available on CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

Satchurated was filmed live during Satriani’s The Wormhole Tour, in support of his album Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards, at the Metropolis in Montreal, Canada.

The December 12, 2010, show was filmed by Pierre and Francois Lamoureux. It was filmed with 10 cameras and was recorded in 2D and 3D HD formats. The film was released for a limited run on March 1 and again on March 8.

SATURATED: LIVE IN MONTREAL

DISC 1:

1. Ice 9

2. Hordes Of Locusts

3. Flying In A Blue Dream

4. Light Years Away

5. Memories

6. War

7. Premonition

8. Satch Boogie

9. Revelation

10. Pyrrhic Victoria

11. Crystal Planet

12. The Mystical Potato Head Groove Thing

13. Dream Song

DISC 2:

1. God Is Crying

2. Andalusia

3. Solitude

4. Littleworth Lane

5. Why

6. Wind In The Trees

7. Always With Me, Always With You

8. Big Bad Moon

9. Crowd Chant

10. Summer Song

BONUS TRACKS:

11. Two Sides To Every Story

12. The Golden Room