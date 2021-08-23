Watch John 5 tear through an awe-inspiring medley of classic rock and metal riffs

John 5 is one of the most well-traveled and well-respected electric guitar players in the business. His list of collaborators is highly decorated, and includes an array of rock royalty like Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth, Corey Taylor and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

So when he puts together a medley of rock riffs – as he did during his August 18 show at Piere's Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana – you know he's got the experience to knock it out of the park. Check out the performance above.

Kicking off the assortment of riffs with Rush's Limelight, the guitarist – whose real name is John William Lowery – wields a six-string adorned with bright light bulbs to tear through some of rock's most notable hooks, including The Kinks' You Really Got Me, The Police's Every Breath You Take, ZZ Top's La Grange, The Knack's My Sharona and Queen's Another One Bites the Dust, to name a few.

He gives metal plenty of time in the spotlight, too, weaving in Metallica's For Whom the Bell Tolls, Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name, White Zombie's Thunder Kiss '65, Pantera's Walk and Megadeth's Symphony of Destruction.

Tracks by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Van Halen also work their way into the compilation, including EVH's trademark Hot For Teacher tapping intro.

John 5's forthcoming album Sinner is set for an October 31 release. Last month, it was revealed that Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine will appear.

In a recent interview with Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS radio, the guitarist explained, “I'm very excited about it. It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on Georgia On My Mind. And we just got it finished yesterday – hopefully nobody's upset I'm going to talk about it – but we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing.

“Because we have these little vocal hooks in each song. It's super-cool, and Mustaine did it. And it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was like, ‘Oh my god. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it.’ And he kills it.”