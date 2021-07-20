Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is set to appear on John 5's upcoming album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is to appear on John 5's upcoming LP, Sinner.

In a new interview with Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS radio, the Rob Zombie guitarist details the forthcoming album, revealing that both Mustaine and former Kiss drummer Peter Criss will be making guest appearances.

“I'm very excited about it,” he says. “It's all instrumental, like my crazy stuff that I do. We have Peter Criss playing drums on Georgia On My Mind. And we just got it finished yesterday – hopefully nobody's upset I'm gonna talk about it – but we have Dave Mustaine doing a little vocal thing.

“Because we have these little vocal hooks in each song. It's super-cool, and Mustaine did it. And it sounds so good. I love Megadeth so much, so I was like, ‘Oh my god. We've gotta see if Mustaine will do it.’ And he kills it.”

Aside from his work with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, John 5 has collaborated with a vast range of artists over the course of his career, including Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Avril Lavigne, Rob Halford and more.

Most recently, the guitarist – whose real name is John William Lowery – teamed up with former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth for a country-charged single entitled Giddy-Up!.

Megadeth are currently gearing up to release their 16th studio album and first without bassist David Ellefson since 2009's Endgame. The thrash metal titans parted ways with Ellefson earlier this year, following allegations of online grooming.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward,” read a statement released at the time by the band.