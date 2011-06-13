John 5 To Release New Solo Album, 'God Told Me'

Speaking to Kerrang! magazine at this year's Download festival, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 revealed that he will soon be releasing a new solo album, titled God Told Me.

Commenting on the new solo effort, John 5 said, "I have an album called God Told Me To [coming out], and it's half heavy and half acoustic, which I've never done before. I'm doing a cover of Michael Jackson's 'Beat It,' an instrumental version of it. And it's gonna be amazing. I'm really excited about this record 'cause of the acoustic stuff, 'cause I've never done that before. And it's gonne be awesome. I'm so excited for this to come out. I think I'm gonna put a [making-of] DVD out with it. People always like to see how I do things and stuff."

God Told Me will be the follow-up to 2010's The Art of Malice, which landed at No. 27 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.