John 5 Unveils Cover Art for 'God Told Me To' Painted by Rob Zombie

John 5's long-awaited new solo album finally has a release date. God Told Me To will hit shelves on May 8.

The artwork for God Told Me To has also been unveiled, and features a portrait of John 5 by Rob Zombie (John 5 plays guitar in Rob Zombie's solo band.) Check it out below.

As for what fans can expect from the album, the guitarist has stated that his new record is to be "half acoustic and half metal and feature music that will blow you away."

John 5 has also released a music video from his new album for the track "Welcome to Violence." You can view the clip here.