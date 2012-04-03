John Fogerty Announces New Album, 'Wrote A Song For Everybody,' Featuring Foo Fighters, Bob Seger

One of rock's all-time great voices and songwriters, John Fogerty, has announced plans for a fall release for a new album, Wrote A Song for Everyone.

On top of some new cuts, the album will feature re-recorded versions of tracks from Fogerty's vast back catalog, including hits as well as deep cuts.

Fogerty has recruited an all-star cast of guest musicians to tackle some of his biggest hits, including Foo Fighters — who will appear on a new version of "Fortunate Son" — Bob Seger, My Morning Jacket, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson and more.

More details about guest contributors and a firm release date are still to come.