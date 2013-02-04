John Fogerty to Release New Album, 'Wrote a Song for Everyone,' May 28

John Fogerty's upcoming studio album, Wrote a Song for Everyone, will be released May 28 on Vanguard Records.

As of today (February 4), the album is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon. You can check out the complete track listing below.

The album, which was produced by Forgerty, the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, finds him covering 12 tracks from his past, with assistance from Foo Fighters, Bob Seger, Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson, Kid Rock, Brad Paisley, the Zac Brown Band, My Morning Jacket, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert and more. The album also features two new tracks, “Mystic Highway” and “Train of Fools.”

“I encouraged each of these artists to come up with their own vision of my song, rather than just redoing what I’d recorded in the past," Fogerty recently told American Songwriter. "I was hoping they’d have some different twist so it would be fresh, so I’d have to work, too. I wanted it to be something new.”

Wrote a Song for Everyone will mark Fogerty's ninth studio solo album since disbanding CCR. The album, which was mixed by Bob Clearmountain, was recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, except for "Proud Mary" which was recorded in New Orleans with AllenToussaint and the Rebirth Brass Band. Fogerty recorded “Fortunate Son” with Foo Fighters at their 606 studio using "the" legendary Neve recording console featured in the new documentary Sound City. Forgerty performed with the Sound City Players, the all-star band assembled by Dave Grohl, at recent shows at the Sundance Film Festival and the Hollywood Palladium.

Fogerty will tour in 2013. Dates will be announced soon.

For more info, head to Fogerty's official website and Facebook page.

Wrote a Song for Everyone tracklisting: