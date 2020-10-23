John Frusciante is working on new material with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante – who rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers last year – has revealed that he's been writing and rehearsing new music with the band on and off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reappointed guitarist recently spoke with Double J on his return the band, sharing that although COVID-19 has caused delays with the next Chili Peppers album, the funk-rock four-piece have been working on new material.

“We’re moving ahead with what we’re doing and writing new music,” Frusciante said. “We were rehearsing for a couple months, and then the quarantine started and then we stopped rehearsing for a couple months, and then we went back to rehearsing.”

The RHCP guitarist also noted his increased collaborative involvement with drummer Chad Smith, stating, “I am involved with the drums in a different way than I have been. Chad and I are having an interactive thing, different than we did before.”

He also assured fans that while his solo records are mostly electronic, these influences won't be present on the next Chili Peppers album.

“I’ve tried to do some of that myself – breakbeat but with a rock music progression. I just think it’s kind of cheesy and that’s not what I’m trying to do with the Chili Peppers,” he said.

For a taste of Frusciante's electronically influenced solo material, check out his latest album Maya, which dropped today (October 23).

COVID-19 has meant that the band has only been able to put on a single show since Frusciante's reintroduction. On his return to the band, he said it was like “returning to family”.

“I’m extremely comfortable with those people,” he said. “It’s as if no time had gone by at all when we started playing, pretty much.”