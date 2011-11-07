John Lennon's Tooth Bought by Dentist for Over $30,000

Under the category of "how damned appropriate," a Canadian dentist has apparently purchased John Lennon's tooth at auction for just over $30,000.

As previously reported, Lennon gave the tooth to his housekeeper, Dot Jarlett, who worked for him at his Weybridge home in the late '60s. After pulling the tooth, Lennon told Dot to keep it as a "souvenir" for her daughter.

The tooth came with an affidavit signed by Dot, who has, in the past, sold items belonging to Lennon, including his Rubber Soul-era jacket.