“He stopped using the Strats and from then on played a Gibson Les Paul. These were retired, stolen, sold off”: Folk and blues guitar icon John Martyn's guitar gear is up for auction – including two 1954 Gibson Les Paul Goldtops

The John Martyn-synonymous Echoplex is also part of the auction

L-John Martyn performing on stage at the 1974 Rock Proms at Olympia London on July 5 1974; R- John Martyn's 1954 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top
(Image credit: L-Brian Cooke/Getty Images; R-Omega Auctions)

A collection of instruments, equipment, and personal effects from folk and blues legend John Martyn is set to be auctioned at a dedicated sale in July.

Auction highlights include two 1954 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop guitars, each estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £50,000. Martyn's 1965 Gibson SG guitar is also part of the auction and is estimated at £10,000 to £15,000.

Image 1 of 4
John Martyn's 1954 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top
(Image credit: Omega Auctions )

