John Mayall announces retirement from touring, telling fans “it is time for me to hang up my road shoes”

John Mayall has announced that he intends to retire from touring and limit his live appearances in the future.

In a statement made on his Facebook page the British blues rock veteran said, “I have decided, due to the risks of the pandemic and my advancing age, that it is time for me to hang up my road shoes. As a result I will be radically reducing my touring schedule and will be limiting my performances to local shows near my home in California, and the occasional concert further afield.

“My epic road dog days however have come to an end. I want to thank my audience for all the wonderful decades of shows, your infectious enthusiasm for my music and for your support throughout my many musical incarnations. It has been a privilege to have spent my life doing what I love and having you along for the ride with me through all of it.”

Mayall, who turns 88 this year, has been performing live for almost 65 years. He played his first shows back in 1956, before hitting his stride in the mid-'60s with his ensemble The Bluesbreakers, which famously featured Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Mick Taylor at various points throughout the decade.

In the same statement, Mayall also reveals that he has a new album on the way, The Sun Is Shining Down, which is set for release on January 21, 2022.

“I’m proud of what we came up with and excited to share it with you,” says Mayall. “I look forward to seeing those of you who can attend my local shows, and I will miss all of you who cannot, but as always, keep loving the blues!”