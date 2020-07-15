John Mayer joins Tom Misch for a super-smooth NPR Tiny Desk jam

The idea of a bunch of musicians crammed together and jamming behind a desk in NPR’s offices seems downright insane these days.

But throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic NPR has continued its popular Tiny Desk series with home concerts that present musicians hooking up via video link.

If nothing else, the video version allows for the easy appearance of special guests, which was the case when John Mayer and his PRS Silver Sky electric guitar joined producer/guitarist Tom Misch and drummer Yussef Dayes to add a closing solo to the smooth, jazzy jam Nightrider.

Misch and Dayes also performed a second, Mayer-less tune, Tidal Wave, featuring bassist Rocco - son of Pino - Palladino.

This isn’t the first time Mayer and Misch have joined forces. The two shared the stage at the Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2019, where they also performed Nightrider.

You can view that performance below.