NAMM 2020: The next evolution of the PRS John Mayer Silver Sky has arrived

NAMM 2020: Following its ornate, fire-breathing Private Stock Dragon model, PRS has decided to take a more subdued, but equally exciting, route for its latest electric guitar announcement.

The company has unveiled some key updates to its acclaimed John Mayer Silver Sky model, introducing a maple fretboard option, two new colors and - most tantalizingly - a limited-edition run with a stunning, flip-flop "Nebula" finish.

PRS John Mayer Silver Sky with maple fretboard (Image credit: Marc Quigley/PRS Guitars)

Much buzzed-about for months, the maple-fretboarded Silver Sky will still feature the same 635JM neck shape and 7.25” fretboard radius, and will be offered in a total of eight finish options.

These include the original Frost and Tungsten, plus Dodgem Blue, Golden Mesa, Moc Sand and Orion Green. Midnight Rose and Polar Blue finishes are new for 2020.

The Nebula edition of the Silver Sky, meanwhile, is limited to 500 pieces worldwide. Its polychromatic, "flip-flop" finish is designed to reflect hue and light differently at different angles.

PRS John Mayer Silver Sky Nebula (Image credit: Marc Quigley/PRS Guitars)

“I’m so excited for this next step in the evolution of the Silver Sky," Mayer said in a statement. "With new body colors, a maple neck variant and a special limited-edition colorway, the spirit of this guitar feels stronger than ever."

There's no word on the price tags for these special Silver Sky models, so do be sure to keep your eye on PRS for more info.