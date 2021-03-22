John Mayer says new album is “recorded, mixed and mastered”, shares clip of lead single on TikTok

John Mayer has announced that his new album is “recorded, mixed and mastered”, and shared a snippet of its first single.

In a video shared to his recently founded TikTok account yesterday (March 21), Mayer reveals that he's “been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months”, and said that he thinks he's “gonna drop a clip of the single”.

Well, the dreamy guitar-slinger is clearly a man of his word, as he's just posted a new video to the platform – in which he “[chums] it up with dogs” – with a snippet of the new single playing in the background.

Supposedly directed by Christopher Nolan – take this with a pinch of salt, naturally – the blockbuster clip features a pop-flavored chord progression with Mayer's tasteful leads overlaid.

The new album is set to be Mayer's first full-length in almost 4 years, following 2017's The Search For Everything. In the interim, he's released several singles, including 2018's New Light and 2019's I Guess I Just Feel Like and Carry Me Away.

More recently, he joined forces with pop singer-songwriter Maren Morris to perform her track The Bones at this year's Grammy Awards.