John Petrucci's Five Favorite Riffs from Dream Theater's 'Distance Over Time': Part 1

A few weeks back, the one and only John Petrucci stopped by Guitar World's New York City headquarters.

The Dream Theater guitarist—in town to promote his band's new album, Distance Over Time—sat down with our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, to discuss his five favorite riffs from Distance Over Time.

You can watch the first part, in which Petrucci discusses the inception and conceptual and technical approaches he and his bandmates took in writing and arranging "Untethered Angel," above.

