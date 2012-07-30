Johnny Depp, Carrie Underwood Among Guests on New Aerosmith Album

Aerosmith are back, and they're bringing friends!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, it has been revealed that the band's new album, Music From Another Dimension! will feature guest appearances from a number of familiar faces.

Country megastar Carrie Underwood duets with Tyler on a crossover ballad titled "Beautiful," a move that saw guitarist Joe Perry take a skeptical stance at first, before eventually being won over. "Their voices matched up really well," said Perry. "It doesn't sound forced. It was just right."

Also making appearances are Beatle progeny Julian Lennon and actor Johnny Depp, who contributes backing vocals to a Perry-penned track called "Freedom Fighter," which Perry says may or may not end up on the album itself, but will at the very least be released as a bonus track or B-side.

One more familiar face makes an appearance on the record in the form of Rick Dufay. The guitarist, who briefly replaced Brad Whitford in the '80s, adds guitar to the band's cover of the Temptations' "Shakey Ground."

Music from Another Dimension! is due out this November. Watch the video for the album's lead single, "Legendary Child":