Johnny Marr – The Ultimate Interview: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Cover Feature: Johnny Marr – The Ultimate Interview
Johnny Marr discusses his entire career. Included in this 20-page special feature is a lesson on Johnny’s playing style, three classic Smiths riffs to learn, plus John Frusciante, James Dean Bradfield and Dave Keuning explain how Marr inspired them.
Interviews
Korn
Masters of the seven-string, architects of nu-metal, Korn guitarists Munky and Head are still finding new ways to play heavy...
Turnstile
Hardcore cult heroes Turnstile are poised to be one of the breakout bands of 2022. Guitarist Pat McCrory discusses their “emotional” return to playing live – and how to experiment without losing your edge...
The Lazy Eyes
The Lazy Eyes are Australia’s next great psych-rock band. Guitarists Harvey Geraghty and Itay Shachar reveal the secrets of their mind-bending sound...
Joe Satriani
"I need to raise my own bar." Every guitarist wants to play better – and Joe Satriani is no exception...
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Blues sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor loves being back on the road. She only gets nervous when she plays for friends – like Joe Bonamassa...
Jason Pierce
He creates complex, epic soundscapes with Spiritualized, but calls himself an "inept" guitarist. "It's about the soul," Jason Pierce says, "not the ability..."
Learn To Play
Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
Nova Twins – Antagonist
The Lumineers – Ho Hey
Supertramp – Give A Little Bit
Reviews
IK Multimedia AmpliTube X-Gear pedals
D’Angelico Premier Bedford
Boss SY-200 synth pedal
Trinity By Relish pickup-swapping guitar
EHX Ripped Speaker pedal
