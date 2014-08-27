Johnny Winter and Billy Gibbons Premiere New Song, "Where Can You Be" — Listen

Earlier today, wsj.com premiered a new Johnny Winter song, "Where Can You Be," which also happens to feature ZZ Top axman (and fellow Texan) Billy Gibbons.

The song is from the late Winter's new album, Step Back, which will be released September 2 through Megaforce Records.

The album features collaborations with an impressive list of legendary guitarists, including Brian Setzer, Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Perry, Gibbons and more.

You also might want to check out another song off the album, a searing cover of Elmore James' "I Can't Hold Out" that features Ben Harper. You can hear it here.

Winter died July 16 at age 70.