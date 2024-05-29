“He wasn’t kicked out, he quit. And he hasn’t made any great overtures about coming back”: Jon Bon Jovi says a reunion with Richie Sambora isn’t happening any time soon

Sambora left the band in 2013, and rumors of his potential return have been circulating over the past few years

Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Jon Bon Jovi has once again discussed the possibility of Richie Sambora rejoining Bon Jovi – and it doesn’t sound likely.

Sambora departed the band in 2013 and rumors of his return have been circulating ever since. Speculation intensified in November 2022, when Sambora hinted a reunion at Glastonbury Festival was on the cards

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.