Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi onstage at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2018

Richie Sambora has dropped hints that a reunion with his former band Bon Jovi could take place at next year’s Glastonbury festival, in the UK.

Speaking to the UK’s Metro paper at the Music Industry Trust Awards (MITS) in London on November 7, the guitarist was questioned about his appearance at Glastonbury with Dolly Parton in 2014.

Later prompted on the subject of whether he might appear with Bon Jovi at the same event for what the paper terms “a proper reunion” Sambora replied, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”

The UK festival does have a remarkable track record in surprise bookings for major guests, but we’d consider this rumor best filed in the ‘unconfirmed’ category for now. However, it is nonetheless a promising hint of a rekindled musical relationship and friendship for Sambora and his former bandmates.

It also marks a change in tone from the guitarist, who this time last year told Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio that he felt he had to downplay his songwriting contributions in the band: “that was part of my deal, to shut the fuck up.”

In a somewhat complicated picture, Sambora has otherwise appeared to maintain contact with members of Bon Jovi and even joined the group onstage during their 2018 induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Session royalty Phil X has served as the band’s guitarist since 2013.

Bon Jovi’s original bassist Alec John Such passed away in June of this year, aged 70. “As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” said a statement from the band at the time.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other through him. He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories being [a] smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Perhaps the mutual loss has led to a softening of stances from both parties…