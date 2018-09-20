Jon Spencer Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song, "I Got the Hits"

Jon Spencer will release his debut solo album, Spencer Sings the Hits! on November 9 via In the Red Records. He has also shared a new song, “I Got The Hits,” which can be heard here.



Spencer recorded Spencer Sings the Hits! at Key Club Recording Company in Benton Harbor, MI, with producer Bill Skibbe. Other collaborators included Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmeiser) and M. Sord (No Monster Club, M. Sord).

“Nothing like digging the gas tank from an old Chevy out of a Michigan junkyard snow bank in January,” Spencer said about the recording. “The junkyard owner kept asking me if the metal was for a school project, but as a bluegrass player he could understand the possible use for a recording session.”

Regarding Coomes and Sord, he said, “Sam is someone with whom I have crossed paths many times over the years. I have always been a fan of his wild keyboard style and twisted tunesmith-ery. (In fact we kicked around the idea of a collaboration way back in the early aughts.) I got to know Sord from previous visits to and projects done at the Key Club (Andre Williams, JSBX, & Boss Hog), he was the handyman and assistant engineer that turned out to be a great drummer.”

Check out another new song, “Do the Trash Can,” below.

Spencer Sings the Hits! track list:

01 “Do The Trash Can”

02 “Fake”

03 “Overload”

04 “Time 2 Be Bad”

05 “Ghost”

06 “Beetle Boots”

07 “Hornet

08 “Wilderness”

09 “Love Handle”

10 “I Got the Hits”

11 “Alien Humidity”

12 “Cape”



