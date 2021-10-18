Judge orders Brody Dalle to let Josh Homme see their two sons amid ongoing custody battle

A judge has ordered Brody Dalle to let Josh Homme see their two sons, but has ruled that round-the-clock monitors must be present when they are in the custody of either parent.

It comes after Dalle last week pleaded not guilty to contempt after reportedly violating the pair's equal custody agreement by refusing to release their two sons, aged ten and five, into Homme's care.

On Friday (October 15), Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff ordered that four court-appointed monitors must join the pair's three children 24/7 when they are with either of them for the next 30 days.

He also ordered Homme and Dalle to split the cost of the monitors – estimated to be north of $1,000 per day – pending further review of each of their respective finances.

The pair's teen daughter will also be subjected to monitoring, despite currently living with Dalle full-time, and having been granted a temporary restraining order against Homme.

“It's clear to me you need monitors,” Judge Riff said. “Some or all of you might disagree on that, but I think you do.”

Last month, Dalle filed a restraining order against Homme on behalf of their two sons, Orrin and Wolf, accusing Homme of drinking in the car while his children are present, using abusive language towards Dalle and making threats towards Dalle’s boyfriend, as well as grabbing, hitting and flicking his sons.

Following the hearing, Dalle told Rolling Stone that she's only acting in the best interest of the safety and welfare of her children.

“That's all I'm asking for, that my kids are safe,” she said. “We have to protect kids. We should always protect kids.”

“The hardest job in the world is to be a mom, but dads are important, too,” Homme also told Rolling Stone. “I'd wade through anything for my kids, even this.”