Joyo unveils its own take on the EBow, the JGE-01 infinite sustainer

Over 40 years since its introduction, the EBow has remained relatively unopposed in the handheld infinite sustainer market - at least until TC Electronic’s Aeon arrived last year, and now Joyo has released its own take, the JGE-01.

The pearl white polymide construction may not look quite as dashing as TC’s effort, but the JGE-01 does offer the advantage of two sustainer effects for electric guitar: Normal and Overtone.

(Image credit: Joyo Audio)

While the difference between the two settings is subtle, you’ve gotta love an extra switch, and the whole lot is powered by a single 9V battery.

The JGE-01 is available now for $69.99 - see Joyo Audio for more.