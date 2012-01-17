Judas Priest 'The Complete Albums Collection' Box Set to Be Released This Month

Metal legends Judas Priest are set to have their entire career showcased with a brand-new 17-disc box set to be released January 24.

The Complete Albums Collection contains every studio and live album that featured the band's classic lineup of Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing and Ian Hill.

Also included will be brand-new remasters of Priest's first two albums, 1974's Rocka Rolla and 1976's Sad Wings of Destiny. This marks the first authorized remasters of these two albums to be made officially available by the band. Each album will be packaged in a replica mini-LP sleeve reproducing that album’s original cover art.

Rocka Rolla (1974)

Sad Wings of Destiny (1976)

Sin After Sin (1977)

Stained Class (1978)

Killing Machine (1978)

Unleashed in the East (1979)

British Steel (1980)

Point of Entry (1981)

Screaming for Vengeance (1982)

Defenders of the Faith (1984)

Turbo (1986)

Priest…Live! (1987)

Ram It Down (1988)

Painkiller (1990)

Angel of Retribution (2005)

Nostradamus (2008)

A Touch of Evil…Live (2009)