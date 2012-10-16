Kansas Announce "Dust In the Wind" Martin Guitar Sweepstakes

Kansas, best known for their 1977 song “Dust in the Wind,” and Martin Guitar — which created the guitar used on the original track — have teamed up to create a one‐of‐a‐kind 35th Anniversary “Dust in the Wind” Martin D-28 guitar.

They've also announced the "Dust in the Wind" 35th Anniversary Martin Guitar Sweepstakes, during which they'll give away the new D-28 to a lucky fan.

Artisans in the Martin Custom Shop used mother of pearl to craft the inlays on the guitar. Inside the guitar, there's a label that includes the hand‐written signatures of original band members Phil Ehart, Dave Hope, Kerry Livgren, Robby Steinhardt, Steve Walsh and Richard Williams, plus current band members Billy Greer and David Ragsdale. “Dust in the Wind” producer Jeff Glixman also signed the label, as did longtime Martin PR man Dick Boak.

Before it is given away, the guitar will be used onstage by Williams as a part of Kansas' performances throughout the U.S. through November.

“After playing this one‐of-a-kind Martin D-28 onstage, I can’t begin to tell you how hard it will be to let this beautiful guitar go," Williams said. "On any stage, or in any collection, this instrument is an extraordinary piece of rock history.”

The "Dust in the Wind" 35th Anniversary Martin Guitar Sweepstakes is open to people age 18 or older who live in the United States. You can enter at the band’s Facebook page or at kansasband.com.

The sweepstakes is open through November 30, 2012. No purchase is necessary to win; see sweepstakes rules for more details.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Dust in the Wind,” Kansas also has released the 35th Anniversary ‘Dust in the Wind’ Gift Book, which can be purchased at Kansas shows throughout 2012 and at the band's website.