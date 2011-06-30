Kareem Abdul-Jabar Stars in Ad for New Smashing Pumpkins Album

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabar has filmed a commercial promoting the upcoming new album from Smashing Pumpkins, Oceania.

While Kareem admits to not being a big fan of the Smashing Pumpkins (and not even liking pumpkin pie), Pumpkins mainman Billy Corgan said the six-time NBA champion was the only one he could see smashing a pumpkin for the commercial.

In this next video, Corgan explains how the commercial came together.