Katatonia Post "Dead Letters" Lyric Video

Sweden's Katatonia have just posted an official lyric video for their new song, "Dead Letters." Watch it below.

"We're proud to present to you the first glimpse into the world we've been living in for the last half a year," said the band in an official statement. "Instead of giving you just a snippet of audio, we decided to give you a 'lyric video' for a FULL song also showcasing some of the exquisite artwork to be found inside the album. We hope you will enjoy one of many diverse and differerent sides found on 'Dead End Kings' by starting off with 'Dead Letters', one the most heavy and proggressive songs to be found on the album and certainly a new live classic. Crank it a couple (or hundred) of times and then let us know what you think!"

"Dead Letters" comes from the band's upcoming new album, Dead End Kings, which is slated for an August 28 release trough Peaceville Records.