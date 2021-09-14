Trending

Keeley Electronics ushers in its next generation of compression pedals with the Compressor Mini

Available in Black or limited-edition Arctic White colorways, the compact pedal aims to deliver tried-and-trusted Keeley compression tones in a ‘board-friendly unit

Keeley Electronics, the brand behind Robert Keeley's much-loved Compressor Plus – which features in our round-up of today's best compressor pedals – has unveiled its Compressor Mini unit, dubbed “the next generation of Keeley compression”.

Arriving in a super-sleek chassis that doesn’t demand too much pedalboard real estate, the Compressor Mini features a control layout comprising two knobs – Level and Comp – and a bypass footswitch.

It is the definition of “streamlined," though its under-the-hood features aim to serve up Keeley’s revered compression tone by way of an auto-blend to enhance clarity and note definition, as well as a new transient release time.

And, despite a motivation to pay homage to the brand’s vintage tones, further fresh additions make the cut, including automatic tone recovery – a treble clarifier for high compression settings – and a built-in preamp.

In action, with the Comp control toned down, the Compressor Mini vows to deliver a rich tone that tightens up your chords, while a more pronounced Comp setting will smoothly even out your attack, adding a percussive-esque effect.

The Compressor Mini is available in either Black or Arctic White colorways, the latter of which will be released as a limited-edition version of only 1,000 units.

Both versions of the Keeley Mini Compressor are available now for $129.

To find out more, visit Keeley.

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.