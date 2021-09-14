Keeley Electronics ushers in its next generation of compression pedals with the Compressor Mini

Keeley Electronics, the brand behind Robert Keeley's much-loved Compressor Plus – which features in our round-up of today's best compressor pedals – has unveiled its Compressor Mini unit, dubbed “the next generation of Keeley compression”.

Arriving in a super-sleek chassis that doesn’t demand too much pedalboard real estate, the Compressor Mini features a control layout comprising two knobs – Level and Comp – and a bypass footswitch.

It is the definition of “streamlined," though its under-the-hood features aim to serve up Keeley’s revered compression tone by way of an auto-blend to enhance clarity and note definition, as well as a new transient release time.

And, despite a motivation to pay homage to the brand’s vintage tones, further fresh additions make the cut, including automatic tone recovery – a treble clarifier for high compression settings – and a built-in preamp.

In action, with the Comp control toned down, the Compressor Mini vows to deliver a rich tone that tightens up your chords, while a more pronounced Comp setting will smoothly even out your attack, adding a percussive-esque effect.

The Compressor Mini is available in either Black or Arctic White colorways, the latter of which will be released as a limited-edition version of only 1,000 units.

Both versions of the Keeley Mini Compressor are available now for $129.

To find out more, visit Keeley.