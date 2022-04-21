Keeley Electronics and The Guitar Store promise “galaxies of gain” on their exclusive Moon Op Amp Fuzz collab

The Moon Op Amp Fuzz references Keeley's David Gilmour-inspired Dark Side Workstation, and has EQ options aplenty, and a deep reservoir of fuzz tones

Keeley Electronics and Washington State’s The Guitar Store have teamed up for an exclusive fuzz pedal that looks as very much like a high-gain offshoot of Keeley’s David Gilmour-inspired Dark Side Workstation.

The Moon Op Amp Fuzz has a similarly generous array of EQ options, with a three-way switch selecting between classic scooped, flat, and full (read: more pronounced midrange) voicings, plus dials for Volume, Filter and Fuzz.

These will help set your electric guitar’s coordinates for the dark side of the moon, but with its Filter and selectable voicings, the Moon Op Amp Fuzz looks very much like a pedal for all seasons.

Image 1 of 2

Keeley Electronics Moon Op Amp Fuzz

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)
Image 2 of 2

Keeley Electronics Moon Op Amp Fuzz

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

It’s capable of giving you lo-fi garage punk raw dirt through to the sort of velvet, stately fuzz sounds that you might event want to introduce to a black Fender Stratocaster and a delay pedal to.

The circuit has been designed to stack well with other pedals. Its Filter control should help it play nice with single-coil or humbucking electric guitar pickups alike.

If you can’t make it out to The Guitar Store’s new location in Port Townsend, WA, head over to its Reverb store. Those are the only places you’ll find the Moon Op Amp Fuzz for sale, and it’ll set you back $149.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.