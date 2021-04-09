Keeley partners with Celisse for new psychedelic-finished Monterey Rotary Fuzz Vibe

Keeley Electronics has partnered with blues-rocker Celisse Henderson for an all-new Artist Series edition of its Monterey Rotary Fuzz Vibe.

Boasting eye-catching psychedelic artwork by Dominican graphic designer and illustrator Lia Sued C, the new stompbox houses the same circuitry as Keeley's original Monterey, with a rotary speaker simulation and a Fairchild Semiconductor transistor-powered fuzz, each with its own independent footswitch.

Like the original Monterey, a three-way switch on the pedal's front face toggles between Rotary, Vibe and Wah modes. Coupled with its fuzz section, this allows players to experiment with a rainbow of '60s psychedelic, Hendrix-esque tones.

For added tonal manipulation possibilities, the pedal also features internal dipswitches, which allow players to reverse the order of the fuzz and modulation sections. While fuzz is conventionally placed before modulation, swapping them around leads to a host of ring modulation-type sounds.

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

The Artist Series Celisse Monterey is available now for $299, limited to 50 units. For more information, head to Keeley Electronics. A portion of sales will go towards helping musicians struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeley kicked off its Artist Series in December last year, teaming up with Nashville six-stringer Daniel Donato for the Cosmic Country Phaser.

Back in June, Celisse dropped her most recent single Freedom in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.