Keeley partners with Daniel Donato for its first Artist Series pedal, the Cosmic Country Phaser

Keeley Electronics has joined forces with Nashville native Daniel Donato for the first offering of its new Artist Series, the Cosmic Country Phaser.

The pedal boasts three operating modes – two, four or six stages of phasing – so players can set it to their preference of intensity. Four control knobs are situated on the pedal's face: Depth, Rate, Feedback and Level.

The Depth control determines how dramatic the EQ peaks and valleys are as they are swept around the signal, while the Rate dial controls the speed at which the corresponding low-frequency oscillation sweeps through the frequencies.

The Feedback control introduces some of the output from a later phasing stage into an earlier one, leading to a slightly resonant, vocal sound folded into the mix.

Says Donato on the new stompbox, “Dependability, flexibility, and durability make a great guitar. What makes an amazing pedal? That special sauce that Keeley puts into each of their circuits. The Cosmic Country phaser takes the sound I hear in my mind, and blows it through each speaker it comes in contact with.”

Aesthetically, the pedal is adorned with similar psychedelic-style artwork to which Donato is no stranger.

The Cosmic Country Phaser will begin shipping December 22 2020 for $179. A percentage of the sales of the Artist Series will go towards helping artists through the pandemic. For more information, head to Keeley Electronics.