Keeley promises "a complete end-of-pedalboard solution" with the HYDRA Stereo Reverb & Tremolo pedal

Keeley Electronics has unveiled the HYDRA Stereo Reverb & Tremolo pedal.

Featuring three high-fidelity stereo reverb effects – Spring, Plate and Room – as well as three different tremolo settings – Harmonic, Vibrato and Sine – the Oklahoma-based company touts the new pedal as the perfect companion to its ECCOS Delay/Looper pedal.

The pedal also includes an onboard or remote Tap Tempo, Infinite Hold for extended reverb trails, the ability to store three presets, and smart Alt controls for further adjustment of tone. Additionally, an external expression pedal can plugged in and assigned to any knob.

Other features include true-bypass switching, and the ability to engage reverb trails on the fly.

The HYDRA Stereo Reverb and Tremolo is available now for $249. For more information, head to Keeley Electronics.