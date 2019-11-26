Keeley Electronics to launch the Eccos delay/looper on the first day of Winter NAMM 2020

Keeley Electronics' much-anticipated and long-awaited flagship delay/looper effects pedal will finally be released on January 16, 2020, the first day of Winter NAMM.

Eccos was originally announced at NAMM 2018 and has been available to preorder online for some time, but ever the perfectionist, Robert Keeley wanted to tweak some more. In a statement, Keeley described the Eccos delay/looper as his flagship pedal.

"It has eclipsed my wildest dreams," said Keeley. "But, I need some more time to finish a couple sounds and features I want included in the product. It has to be perfect. I know you and all other guitar players will be amazed at what a musical instrument it is."

Blending a vintage-style delay with a looping station, and housing all this in a pedalboard-friendly enclosure clearly isn't easy, and while the Eccos has been revised a few times now to upgrade its the looping capability, the final version of the pedal promises to be a doozy.

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

The Eccos features true stereo delay with tape-flanged modulation. It has three memory presets, offers subdivisions, trails, and runaway feedback. As for looping, it can record up to two-minute loops in mono, one-minute loops in stereo, and has reverse and half-speed functionality.

The Eccos' "Alt Hold" feature affords you more control over tone and time-based controls while the pedal has an onboard or external tap-tempo feature. Indeed, there is an external expression pedal input that allows you to control any of the Eccos' parameters remotely.

Keeley Electronics promises "endless layers of recording," a 100 per cent analog dry signal and true bypass.

The Eccos requires a 9V DC power supply and is made in Edmond, USA.

Priced $249, it is available on . . . Yup, you guessed it, January 16, 2020. Set your calendar reminders now, just 51 sleeps. See Keeley Electronics for more details.