Keith Richards reveals The Rolling Stones are writing new music with drummer Steve Jordan

Keith Richards has revealed that The Rolling Stones are working on fresh music with new touring drummer Steve Jordan.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the guitarist speaks on the process of writing with a new lineup, saying that “it'll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve's in the band”, adding that the group is “sort of metamorphosing into something else”.

Steve Jordan began touring with The Rolling Stones following the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts last year. Watts was a member of the band for almost six decades.

Richards explains that he, Mick Jagger and Jordan have written “eight or nine new pieces of material”, which he adds is “overwhelming by our standards”.

Sometimes that happens, but “other times, it doesn't”, he continues. Pressed on why creativity comes in waves, Richards jokes, “It's the muse thing, you know, if I could find her address!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards is shown rehearsing with his solo band, the X-Pensive Winos – which also features Steve Jordan on drums – ahead of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which took place at the New York's Beacon Theater on Thursday night (March 10).

The Stones' next album will follow 2016's Blue & Lonesome, which saw the band cover classic blues tracks by Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter and more.

The band will embark on a 60th Anniversary UK and European tour later this year, hitting Madrid on June 1 before heading to Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London and more.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” Richards says. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood adds: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

See below for a full list of dates.