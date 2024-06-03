“I thought, ‘This is my David Gilmour moment...’ The record label hated it”: Bryan Adams’ guitarist says their label thought (Everything I Do) I Do It for You would spell the end of his career

By
published

Keith Scott details what is perhaps one of the biggest misjudgments in rock and pop history, as the song A&M hated went on to sell millions of copies and top charts worldwide

Bryan Adams and Keith Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the music industry of old, music execs could help turn artists into superstars, or resign them to the trash heap. But, while their decisions could – and still can, in some instances – reap huge rewards for their artists, not every decision is correct. 

Speaking in the latest issue of Guitar World, Bryan Adams guitarist, Keith Scott, says that label manager Jerry Moss warned them releasing (Everything I Do) I Do It for You would be career suicide. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.